When Men Show Up, They Provide a Steady Hand to the Situation
Founded by Donald R. Parish, A Steady Hand is a community-led nonprofit focused on three priorities: enhancing male development through effective mentor relationships, improving educational exposure and boosting leadership skills. Volunteers engage their time, talents and resources to support K-12 students at their respective schools.
The organization was created out of the overwhelming response to a call for action that inspired people across the city and nation. In the coming weeks, we will be sharing more information about our priorities, partnerships and events as well as announcing our initiatives on other Dallas ISD campuses.
Men of CC (Carter Cowboys) Mentoring Initiative
A Steady Hand's first initiative is called "Men of CC" and is located at Carter High School in Dallas, Texas. The ask for men is simple: complete a background check, visit your assigned mentee at lunchtime 2x/month and support his extracurricular activities. There will also be non-mentoring, singular events to participate in as well. Be a part of the movement: help us find 1,000 men for the 2018-2019 academic school year! See below for our upcoming kick-off event on September 4th.