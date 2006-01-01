Founded by Donald R. Parish, A Steady Hand is a community-led nonprofit focused on three priorities: enhancing male development through effective mentor relationships, improving educational exposure and boosting leadership skills. Volunteers engage their time, talents and resources to support K-12 students at their respective schools.



The organization was created out of the overwhelming response to a call for action that inspired people across the city and nation. In the coming weeks, we will be sharing more information about our priorities, partnerships and events as well as announcing our initiatives on other Dallas ISD campuses.

Join us on Facebook for all the latest updates:

A Steady Hand

Men of CC (Carter Cowboys)